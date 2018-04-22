Ex-boyfriend of Kaila Tran, murdered in 2012, asks for lawsuit to be tossed out

A man charged, but never convicted, of masterminding his Winnipeg girlfriend's grisly murder is asking the courts to toss out a lawsuit he's facing for her wrongful death.

The civil lawsuit against Drake Moslenko in connection with the killing of Kaila Tran is "offensive, scandalous and baseless" and should be tossed outright as it has "no merit whatsoever," lawyers for Moslenko state in court documents.

Tran, 26, died after Treyvonne Willis ambushed her and stabbed her 31 times in June 2012, outside the Clayton Drive apartment block where she and Moslenko lived.

A jury convicted Willis of first-degree murder in April 2015.

Police and prosecutors alleged Moslenko hired Willis to kill her. The Crown stayed Moslenko's murder charge after it lost a key legal ruling regarding hearsay evidence at his 2014 preliminary hearing.

Tran's sister, Tiffany Tran, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Moslenko last summer in hopes of keeping him from obtaining proceeds from one of Kaila's life insurance policies.

Drake Moslenko had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend Kaila Tran. The Crown stayed the charge. (CBC)

She alleges Moslenko became aware Kaila planned to end their relationship and move to Calgary.

Since filing the lawsuit, Tiffany has been fighting for access to records in the hands of police and prosecutors that she alleges link Moslenko directly to Kaila's murder.

She alleges the Crown told her, and a homicide detective confirmed, that a videotaped police statement exists in which Willis implicates Moslenko in Kaila's death. No such video was used at Willis's trial.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

In February, a judicial officer with the Court of Queen's Bench ordered Winnipeg police to hand over one copy of their records of the case to Tran.

The Crown denied her access request, made through Manitoba freedom of information laws.

In the meantime, Moslenko has filed a Court of Queen's Bench motion to have the case tossed out before any trial occurs.

A court date to hear that motion has not been set.

'I had absolutely nothing to do with Kaila's murder'

Moslenko filed a sworn statement in support of having the family's lawsuit dismissed, in which he discusses the case against him, and the allegation he was involved in Kaila's killing.

While acknowledging he and Willis were acquaintances and that he met up with Willis after the murder, Moslenko denies having anything to do with Kaila's death.

"Despite the fact that I was named a beneficiary under Kaila's two life insurance policies, I had absolutely nothing to do with Kaila's murder," Moslenko states.

Treyvonne Willis is shown here taking a cab the day of Kaila Tran's murder.

"I wasn't even aware of one of the policies until after she died. I had no reason whatsoever to cause the death of Kaila, as I loved her and we continued to live together until the day she died," he said.

Moslenko states he and Willis had met a couple of times prior to the murder. They "were not close friends," he said, but instead "travelled in similar social circles so came into contact on occasion."

Willis had also once come over to the apartment Moslenko and Tran shared, he said. "He was aware of where we lived and that we lived together."

In the days after the fatal stabbing, police released a description of a potential suspect seen running away from the scene.

Moslenko said the description sounded like Willis so he texted him to meet up.

"I confronted him as to whether he knew anything about Kaila's murder," Moslenko said. "He said he did not and that he had no information on who had. Our conversation was brief."

In the police statement jurors saw at Willis's trial, Willis did not name Moslenko as the person who ordered Tran's death. He instead named another man who police investigated, but never charged.

Willis, a drug dealer, claimed he owed money for a drug debt and he or his loved ones would be killed if he didn't pay up. "It was like my life or her life," he told police in his statement, in which he confessed to murdering Tran.

Moslenko's lawyers state the evidence Tiffany Tran hopes to use for the lawsuit, filed under the Fatal Accidents Act, should not be allowed.

"It is speculation, hearsay and double hearsay," documents state. It's "unreliable, not credible and not available through any witness."