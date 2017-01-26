Hundreds of elementary students will be among the Manitobans who will have a chance to pose questions directly to Canada's prime minister today.

Justin Trudeau arrives in Winnipeg this afternoon for a town hall at Caboto Centre.

Before that public event, he will be stopping at Winnipeg's École Robert H. Smith School. About 450 students at the school, from kindergarten to Grade 6, wrote to Trudeau last month asking for a visit.

The school's principal, Thomas Rossi, said there were screams of excitement that spread like a wave to every classroom after his staff announced Trudeau would be coming to meet students.

"He's coming to acknowledge our letters and he's going to let the kids ask a lot of questions and talk to him. There's going to be a lot of dialogue back and forth," said Rossi.

Eleven-year-old Sofia Bieber and her sisters Rebecca, 10, and Natasha, 7, were among the students who wrote to Trudeau.

"I wasn't sure he was going to come," said Sofia. "I wrote a letter as best I could in French because he's bilingual and I guess that came to a good result."

The Grade 4 student said she looks up to Trudeau.

"He's done a lot of good things in Canada."

Town hall to follow school event

Later on Thursday afternoon, Trudeau will respond to questions from the public in a town hall format.

The forum follows stops in Regina, Saskatchewan and Calgary, where the prime minister was challenged Tuesday on his commitment to growing the Albertan economy while also transitioning away from fossil fuels to meet climate change goals.

Curtis Hull, a project manager with Manitoba Eco-Network's Climate Change Connection, says when Trudeau lands in Winnipeg he could get an earful from environmentalists in the province.

Many advocates say in order to meet goals set out in the Paris climate change agreement, Canada cannot continue to approve pipelines.

"The pipelines will enable an increase in the rate of extraction from the tar sands," said Hull.

In November, the federal government approved two pipeline projects and this week Trudeau praised U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking an expedited approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

"We should be reducing that extraction rate and reducing our dependence on the tar sands in order to meet the requirements that we have, not just for the Paris accord, but in order to build the country that we need in the future," Hull said.

In Calgary, Trudeau said Canada must manage a transition away from fossil fuels which includes protecting the environment while still ensuring "our resources [get] to market."

Earlier in his whistle-stop tour, the prime minister faced harsh criticism in Ontario over the prices of electricity as well as the backlog of issues associated with problems with the Phoenix pay system in New Brunswick.

The public town hall starts at 3:30 p.m. at Caboto Centre, located at 1055 Wilkes Ave. in Winnipeg.