The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed Justin Trudeau will be heading in Winnipeg on Jan. 31.

While few details were provided, the PMO said the prime minister will hold a town hall meeting.

Trudeau has been travelling the country as part of his town hall tour, with events in Ontario and Nova Scotia so far. He also plans to visit Alberta.

He plans six stops in this tour, saying he likes to stay connected to Canadians.

A venue has yet to be announced, but Trudeau has held previous town halls on this tour in school gymnasiums.

Hecklers and protesters

The tour has not been an easy one for the PM so far, with hecklers and protesters at every stop.

In Lower Sackville, N.S., the prime minister faced a pointed question about how it felt to be "the first prime minister ever found guilty of a federal crime" (an overreaching reference to the ethics commissioner's findings that his Christmas 2016 visit to a billionaire's private island violated Parliamentary rules).

The next evening in Hamilton, an audience member was riled up about Ottawa's $10.5-million payout to former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr.

In London, Ont., there were repeated interruptions from two hecklers — one of whom was eventually removed by police.

Trudeau and the hecklers1:44

