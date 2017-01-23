Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Winnipeg this week as part of a cross-Canada tour to connect with Canadians.

Trudeau will be speaking at the Caboto Centre on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. as part of his tour to re-engage with grassroots Canadians.

The only Manitoba stop comes after controversies brewed over so-called cash-for-access political fundraising and a vacation at the Bahamian island property of the Aga Khan.

The campaign-style trip began in eastern Ontario, with visits to a restaurant, highway rest stop and an aquarium. Trudeau has also stopped in Quebec, where he drew further criticism for speaking only in French, and the Maritimes.

Trudeau and his ministers are gathering for a cabinet retreat in Calgary this week where there will also be a town hall.

People can request tickets on Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr's website.