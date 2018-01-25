Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town hall meeting in Winnipeg will be held at the University of Manitoba's Max Bell Centre next Wednesday.

The location was announced in a statement on the website of local MP Terry Duguid.

The town hall is part of a tour of six cities Trudeau is hosting to hear "directly from Canadians on how we create well-paying jobs, strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, and ensure more opportunities for everyone," the statement said.

Trudeau has faced hecklers at previous stops on the tour, with audience members challenging him on a variety of issues, including the federal government's $10.5 million payment to former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr and ethical concerns surrounding Trudeau's visit to a billionaire's private island.

The event in Winnipeg will take place on Jan. 31 at 109 Sidney Smith St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and Trudeau is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

People can RSVP for the event on Terry Duguid's website.