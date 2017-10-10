Students at a First Nations school north of Winnipeg received a surprising response to a video they posted on social media, inviting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau out for a celebration.

Administrators from the newly-established Manitoba First Nations School System — which is celebrating its inaugural year — had tried to reach Trudeau through formal letters and phone calls, hoping to invite him to their grand opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Getting nowhere, they decided to take another route.

They turned to the students at one of their schools, Sargeant Tommy Prince School in Brokenhead First Nation, and created a whimsical video invite.

Hey @JustinTrudeau these kids would love to see you in Brokenhead for the opening of the Manitoba First Nations School System #pm2brokenhead pic.twitter.com/nlUgh8vYgH — @mfnerc

The video, posted to Facebook, features students introducing their community, jumping out from behind a tree, swinging on the play structure and standing in different areas of the school as they ask Trudeau to come to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and feast for the MFNSS on Oct. 11.

"The stars on the video were so cute and engaging, it went viral," said Nora Murdock, a director with the MFNSS. "And it got the attention of the prime minister."

In response a few days later, Trudeau posted a Facebook video with the same playful tone, jumping out from behind things in his office, like the Canadian flag and a door. He explains he can't make it because he'll be out of the country.

"This is historic," Trudeau says. "Congratulations to all of you and enjoy the feast for me."

He asks the students to keep him updated on how things are going, adding "the sky's the limit for you."

A video still take from the Facebook post Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made in response to the invitation from the students. (Facebook)

Murdock said the response came as a complete surprise and one that has thrilled the students.

"They're really happy … and I think they're kind of in shock that he actually did it. It's an excellent consolation to the fact that he can't be here," she said.

"I think this says a lot about our prime minister that he listens to those students and is concerned about First Nations education. It's a positive message for all of us."

Although Trudeau can't make it to the ceremony, Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott will be there on the government's behalf.

Ten First Nations signed the agreement in December 2016 to create the MFNSS and in July 2017, the federal government transferred all jurisdiction over the schools to the new school board.

The new funding formula has given the school system more access to resources, according to Murdock.

All students in the system were given new backpacks at the start of this year, filled with supplies and a lunch bag, she said, adding that teachers have also been equipped with upgraded materials and increased salaries.