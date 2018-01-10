Justin Bannab thought he had to have sex before sundown to prevent the world from ending and he is not criminally responsible for the brutal assault on an elderly couple, his lawyer said during closing arguments in a Winnipeg courtroom on Wednesday.

Bannab's lawyer Matt Gould quoted his client in provincial court saying "I thought God wanted me to get laid no matter what" and "the world was going to end if I didn't do it by sundown."

Bannab is facing four charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter, tied to a home invasion and an attack that happened on the quiet street in Selkirk, Man. on April 3, 2016.

The victims' identities cannot be revealed due to a publication ban on their names.

On the night of the offence, Bannab walked into the home around 7 p.m. through an unlocked screen door and found an 88-year-old man sitting alone at his kitchen table, according to an agreed statement of facts entered earlier in the trial.

Bannab knocked the man to the floor and beat him with a broomstick. Then Bannab found the man's wife, 85, in another room and she was also beaten.

The man dragged himself into a bedroom to get to a phone and called RCMP.

Not long after, Bannab went to a nearby home and told the person there to call police because "he had done something bad."

The woman had to have emergency surgery to repair a skull fracture. Doctors later discovered she had been seriously sexually assaulted.

The woman died four months later, not from the attack but from complications with a pre-existing illness.

Her husband was discharged to a personal care home after the attack.

Bannab thought Eminem was talking to him through music

A forensic psychologist who contributed to Bannab's assessment report testified on Wednesday morning that Bannab had schizophrenia and was experiencing symptoms of psychosis and psychotic delusions before the attack.

Bannab had a fascination with Eminem and thought the rapper was talking to him through music. The night of the attack, Bannab was also concerned with saving Eminem from walking the earth for 1,000 years, court heard.

A clinical psychologist who also worked on the report testified earlier in the trial.

Bannab, dressed all in grey with short, dark hair, sat with his head down for much of the arguments and held a grey sweatshirt up to his face. Occasionally he looked up at the lawyers and judge.

Gould did not contest that his client carried out the assault, but said he is not guilty because of his mental disorder. Gould pointed to Bannab's mindset in a video of his statement to police which was played in court in August.

In the video, while RCMP officers probe why Bannab targeted the couple, he responded it had to do with all "the God stuff" and "the devil stuff" that had been happening to him for a few weeks.

Crown prosecutor Geoffrey Bayly argued that the defence were unable to prove that Bannab didn't know his acts were criminal or morally wrong.

Bayly pointed to Bannab fleeing the crime scene with a a bloody rolling pin missing its handle. The handle was discovered in the couple's home. Bayly also asked why Bannab wouldn't have told anyone else about his mission to save the world.

"[He] knew they were morally wrong and committed them anyway," he said.

The closing arguments in front of provincial court Judge Sidney Lerner will continue at a later date.