Track and field athletes at Acadia Junior High in Winnipeg will not be competing in Minneapolis next month because some of them are from countries listed in President Donald Trump's controversial — and now suspended — travel ban, the school board says.

Trump signed the executive order, which barred all entries from seven Muslim-majority countries, on Friday, Jan. 27. While judges began blocking parts of the order within days, concerns about international students crossing the border prompted Acadia to cancel their trip the following Monday, said Pembina Trails School Division superintendent Ted Fransen.

"On the Monday [Jan. 30], there was a great deal of uncertainty. The school made the decision not to proceed," said Fransen.

Trump's original executive order blocked people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen from entering the U.S.

Fransen didn't give specifics, but said "a number" of the students on Acadia's team were from a country, or countries, affected by the order.

Ted Fransen, the superintendent of education for the Pembina Trails School Division, said there was 'a great deal of uncertainty' following the announcement of the travel ban, and the school made the decision not to send students to a U.S. track meet. (CBC)

Arthur A. Leach School joined Acadia in cancelling plans to send students to the U.S. meet but had not yet compiled a list of participants.

Fransen said the Acadia athletes were "naturally disappointed" but the school did not consider sending only some of the team down to the U.S.

"There's no question that there's a sense of solidarity. Acadia school is a great community of learners where there is solidarity," he said. "Kids care about each other."

On Feb. 3, the travel ban was blocked nationwide and on Feb. 9, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the block.

The U.S. president cited terrorism concerns for the ban and has said he intends to sign a new order.

"If there's a travel ban, whether it's with the U.S. or any other part of the world, we pay attention to it and we plan accordingly," Fransen said.

"My message to all of our students is that every single student who comes to school in Pembina Trails is always welcome and that we embrace the notion of inclusion and openness."

