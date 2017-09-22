A Manitoba judge hearing the case of accused letter bomber Guido Amsel has dismissed a defence motion to quash a DNA warrant used to secure a blood sample.

In a decision delivered Friday morning in a Winnipeg provincial court, Judge Tracey Lord ruled there was no basis to toss out the warrant.

Amsel, 51, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and several explosives offences.

He was arrested in July 2015 after letter bombs were delivered to his ex-wife and two law firms. Two of the bombs were safely detonated, but lawyer Maria Mitousis lost her right hand and suffered several other injuries when a package she was holding exploded.

Defence lawyers argued a police officer who swore an affidavit in the DNA warrant and a number of "sub-affiants" failed to provide relevant information regarding swabs taken from Amsel's hands to test for explosive residue, and an FBI handwriting analysis.

Court heard an initial swab test of Amsel's hands yielded a presumptive positive result for explosive residue. A subsequent test at the RCMP lab, which was not noted in the police affidavit, could not confirm the presence of explosive residue.

Defence lawyers argued the exclusion of the report and other relevant information could be evidence of an attempt to deceive the court.

Amsel is also facing charges in connection with a 2013 explosion at his ex-wife's home. No one was injured in that incident.

The trial proper is set to begin hearing witness testimony Oct. 25.