Jordyn Simonson, 14, died after she tripped and fell into a water tank in rural Manitoba on Sunday. (Submitted by family )

The family of a teenager who died on Sunday after she tripped and fell into a water tank while visiting a farm west of Brandon has released a statement about their daughter, shedding more light on the tragedy.

Jordyn Simonson, 14, lived in Souris, Man., with her family. She was at a family friend's farm in the rural municipality of Whitehead, near Alexander, when she died.

"Jordyn was a teenager faced with many challenges being born with a lack of oxygen to the brain," says a statement the family provided to CBC News. "She was a child dealing with a severe disability, she had uncontrollable seizures, cortically blind and relied on 24-hour assistance to feed, bath and change her."

The family had scheduled respite help on Sunday to give them a break.

"It is believed she was at the acreage enjoying outside, walking around the house in the yard," the family said. "[Her] caregiver was at the front of the house.

"Jordyn strayed off the main path and is believed that in one of her stepping motions, [she] raised her foot and as it touched the side of the opening [of the water tank], continued to raise her foot and the lid slid off."

That's when she tripped and fell, the family said.

Fell 6 metres to water

RCMP said the opening of the water tank was near ground level and the girl fell about six metres down into the water after the lid came off.

"It happened quick and [the] caregiver could not get to her in time," the family said, adding both they and emergency crews were immediately notified.

When the family arrived, Simonson had already been pulled from the tank.

Kelly Crosson, chief of the Whitehead Fire Department, said firefighters arrived within 10 minutes of being called and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Simonson was rushed to hospital in Brandon, 25 kilometres east of Alexander, but was pronounced dead.

Crosson told CBC News on Monday that the tragedy was a freak accident. He urged parents and property owners to make sure wells and septic tanks are sealed so another similar tragedy doesn't happen.

RCMP said the death isn't being investigated as suspicious or criminal in nature.

The Simonsons are planning a celebration of life for Jordyn.