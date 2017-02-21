Jordin Bailey may not have survived to see her wish for a playground in her community fulfilled, but her legacy will live on in the structure, says the chief of Norway House.

The eight-year-old was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last summer and passed away in Winnipeg on Friday.

"It's a difficult time when you see a child having to pass on and being inflicted with a terminal disease. It's something that is hard to understand. It's something that's very hard to accept," said Chief Ron Evans.

"However, we have to move on and try to come to terms with what we are faced with and focus on what message that she wanted to leave behind."

That message was putting community before yourself, Evans said.

Last fall, the Manitoba charity Dream Factory offered to grant Bailey with one special request. She was adamant about what she wanted: a new play structure for the kids in her hometown.

Evans said they had hoped Bailey would be able to see the structure come together, but they are working hard to ensure her legacy lives on with her dream playground.

"Her message will always be there. As a community we are going to do our utmost best to ensure that that playground that she wanted is done in a way that it will be there for years to come," Evans said.

The play structure will be built in Bailey's chosen colours — pink, purple and white. It will also be grey, symbolizing the fight against brain cancer.

On the structure a sign will read, "When it rains, look for rainbows, when it's dark, look for stars," followed by Bailey's name.

Dream Factory provided $12,000 for the goal and continues to fundraise. Norway House pulled together a sizeable amount from a community trust and a fundraiser. Manitoba RCMP also stepped in to help raise money.

The total amount needed for the playground hasn't been tallied yet and Evans said the community will have to wait for the ground to thaw before they can begin construction.

The swell of support for Bailey's final wish has meant a lot to the community and the young girl's family, Evans said.

"It's very heartening and we all find comfort knowing that she touched so many of our lives," he said.

To donate visit the Dream Factory website.

Norway House is located about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg.