Former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Jordan Reaves put his head down and started to cry after he was acquitted of drug trafficking in a Winnipeg courtroom on Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg-born Reaves was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine after the vehicle he was driving was pulled over by police in November 2015.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Richard Saull told the court about police surveillance that led to the vehicle being pulled over. He also explained about what police called coded messages on Reaves' phone that were linked to drug dealing.

But he added that there was "reasonable doubt" that Reaves was actually involved in the drug transactions that took place the day he was charged.

His co-accused Seif Ali has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and is expected to be sentenced in February.

Reaves put his head down after the judge said he was acquitted and let out a loud sigh.

After court he hugged numerous people who were in court to show their support and continued to cry.

Reaves' father is former Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Willard Reaves.

Reaves was on the Saskatchewan Roughriders roster when he was initially charged.