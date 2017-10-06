A 20-year-old Manitoba man arrested in the slaying of a young woman in Lac du Bonnet this week had been sentenced to probation just the week before for a violent assault.

Jordan Belyk, 20, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old woman, identified in court documents as Brittany Bung.

She was found Tuesday morning next to a car on Highway 502, the main road through Lac du Bonnet, with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police confirmed Wednesday that Belyk had been arrested and charged in connection with her death. He was already on probation at the time.

The week before, on Sept. 26, Belyk pleaded guilty to assault in connection to a violent confrontation in Transcona and was sentenced to one year supervised probation.

'I don't know if this gentleman can abstain'

Court heard that on June 2, 2016, Belyk and his girlfriend, who was also accused in the assault, crossed paths with the woman's ex-boyfriend and another woman, sparking a dispute over the co-accused's young child.

Belyk "essentially inserted himself into the fray," said his lawyer, Crystal Antila.

Belyk struck the other man in the head with a liquor bottle as he sat in his car, opening a gash that required eight staples to close, court was told.

Belyk smashed a car-door window with his hand as his girlfriend attempted to assault a female victim before someone called 911 and the two accused ran away.

Belyk's probationary sentence was jointly recommended by the Crown and defence.

"That's a lenient position, given how serious this was," said Crown attorney Paul Girdlestone in making the recommendation. "It sounds like alcohol was involved. I don't know if this gentleman can abstain, but given the circumstances of what happened that night, maybe he should."

Belyk's birth mother, Cara Lynn Hiebert, was the victim of a July 2011 homicide in Winnipeg. Her killing remains unsolved.

Hiebert, 31, was found dead in her Redwood Avenue home by construction workers.

"That's something that obviously weighs heavily on Mr. Belyk and contributes to his over-consumption of alcohol and other substances," Antila told court.