A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a murder in Regina has been arrested in Winnipeg.

Johnathan Edward Kakewash, 31, was arrested on Friday, CBC News has learned.

Kakewash had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Richard Dipaolo in Regina.

Dipaolo, 51, was found dead in a home on the 700 block of Garnet Street back in April.

Three other people have been charged in relation to the death.

Police laid a first-degree murder charge against Edward Genaille, 51, in early May, but at the time police said they did not believe he had acted alone.

In June, Regina police said a joint investigation with Winnipeg homicide detectives led them to identify three more suspects in the case, including Kakewash.

The other two, Christopher Mathew Brass and Malcolm Mitchell, were already in custody in Winnipeg charged in the shooting death of Jeanenne Fontaine, Bryer Prysiazniuk-Sette and a series of unrelated violent offences.

Fontaine, 29, was shot Mar. 14 in the back of the head inside her home on the 400 block of Aberdeen, which was then set on fire.

Fontaine is the cousin of Tina Fontaine, the 15-year-old whose body was pulled from the Red River in 2014. Tina Fontaine's death became one of the country's most infamous murdered Indigenous women and girls cases.

Prysiazniuk-Settee, 24, was shot near Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue on Feb. 8. He made his way to the 400 block of Aberdeen, close to Fontaine's house, where he collapsed, police said in May. A passerby found him and called 911.