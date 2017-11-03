The case of a man charged with fatally shooting Michelle Stobbe inside his Donald Street apartment is now in the hands of a jury.

John Cameron, 38, has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Crown and defence lawyers made their closing arguments in the case Friday morning.

Stobbe, 28, died in the early morning hours of July 1, 2014, after suffering a single gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

The defence argued Stobbe, despondent after breaking up with a boyfriend, removed Cameron's Beretta handgun from a safe and shot herself — intentionally or accidentally — when Cameron tried to disarm her.

Only Cameron and Stobbe were present in the apartment at the time she died, the trial heard.

"Is there reasonable doubt? I think there is huge doubt," defence lawyer Saul Simmonds told jurors. "The Crown wants you to believe somehow [Cameron] shot her for no reason we can explain."

85 minutes between shooting, 911 call

Crown attorney Daniel Chaput said jurors can't trust Cameron's version of events, arguing the evidence — including an 85-minute gap between the time Stobbe was shot and the time he called 911 — suggests a cover-up.

"He doesn't call for a paramedic, he doesn't call for a police officer, he doesn't call for a doctor," Chaput said.

"He doesn't call because a paramedic, a police officer or a doctor can't help John Cameron with what happened. They can't undo what has been done."

Court heard Cameron had been at his apartment drinking and socializing with a few friends and his brother James when he received a text from Stobbe, a friend and occasional lover, sometime before 1 a.m., saying she wanted to come over for sex.

Cameron testified he was showing the Beretta to friends earlier in the evening, but returned it to the safe, and the safe key to its usual spot in a mug on top of his fridge, before Stobbe arrived.

Cameron said Stobbe was intoxicated when she arrived and appeared happy one minute, sad and crying the next. When Cameron pulled Stobbe aside to ask what was the matter, she said she was upset about breaking up with her boyfriend.

When Cameron's friends and brother left a short time later, Cameron said he and Stobbe talked some more "and she appeared to be better."

He testified he and Stobbe were moving to the bedroom when he stopped at the bathroom to clean up. When he came out a few minutes later Stobbe wasn't in the bedroom, Cameron said — she was in the living room, with his gun pointed at her face.

Cameron said he called out her name. "She turned to me and put the gun to her head," he said. "That look, it seemed to me she was saying goodbye."

Cameron said he rushed behind Stobbe and grabbed for the gun.

"I grabbed her hand and turned to pull it away from her and she pulled forward and it just exploded," Cameron said. "She fell to my side.… I crouched down beside her, touched her chest. I just knew she was gone."

Could be found guilty of manslaughter

In the minutes that followed, Cameron called or texted his brother nine times.

When James arrived, he discouraged Cameron from calling 911, saying he wanted to see Stobbe first, Cameron testified.

Cameron told court he had been growing magic mushrooms in an aquarium sitting in the living room. Both brothers testified James insisted on removing the aquarium and drugs before calling 911.

Cameron "allowed his brother to walk him through the situation," Simmonds said. "Should he have? Perhaps not."

Chaput argued the mushroom story was a ruse to explain the time delay before calling 911, noting none of Cameron's other guests that evening remembered seeing an aquarium in the living room.

Jurors could find Cameron guilty of manslaughter if they conclude he did not intend to kill Stobbe but was reckless in his actions as to whether death would ensue.