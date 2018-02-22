Whether you say Canada's women's hockey team lost the gold or on the silver Olympic medal, it was undeniably an emotional night.

So when Ste. Anne, Man. defender Jocelyne Larocque removed the silver medal from around her neck, some understood — and some didn't.

Was Canada's Jocelyne Larocque rude for yanking off her silver medal? No, she's a competitor. https://t.co/BpvQjjcIsu — @jknowles31

Jocelyne Larocque taking the sliver medal off isn’t the right thing to do on the surface but to cast judgment on a player who just lost a gold medal game is silly It was a raw emotional reaction. In six months she will likely appreciate the medal more. I respect the honesty. — @Dave_CHED

"It's just hard," Larocque told The Canadian Press after the game. "We're going for gold and I'm proud of this whole team, but we were chasing that gold medal, and … yeah."

Others took to Twitter to express their concern.

Uncle wants people to be fair

Such a sad moment. So disappointed in your sportsmanship. #JocelyneLarocque there are a lot of young girls looking up to you and your display today was selfish. https://t.co/TFZCKYdxEb — @jennhartin79

#canadianwomenshockey what a classy bunch of girls to stand with your silver medal around your neck and showed pride for our country...except for #jocelyneLarocque that was shameful to our girls and the way you played tonight you didn't deserve to stand with our team — @tkverhulst

Her uncle, Norm Larocque, isn't sure those people are being completely fair to Jocelyn.

"At that point, when you know, you're completely exhausted, emotionally exhausted, it's not what she wanted around her neck," he told CBC's Up To Speed on Thursday.

Larocque says he hadn't yet caught up with Jocelyn — Thursday afternoon in Manitoba was still the very early morning in Pyeongchang, South Korea — but says knowing her, she didn't mean to cause a stir.

"I'm sure that she's probably going to apologize for doing that if it offended everybody," he said. "I'm 100 per cent positive she didn't want to offend anybody by doing that. It was just an emotional reaction, I'm 100 per cent sure of that," he said.

"I probably think that Jocelyn was more disappointed for [fellow Ste. Anne, Man. player] Bailey [Bram] not getting the gold than that she had silver."

Jocelyn has had to deal with defeat at the hands of the Americans' hands at different world competitions, her uncle says.

"She didn't refuse the medal. She put it around her neck and when they left, took it off and held it in her hand. So I don't know, maybe that goes against Olympic rules and she wasn't aware of it, or was too emotional at the time."

Jocelyne Larocque, (3), of Canada, holds her silver medal after losing to the United States in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

No, #JocelyneLarocque shouldn’t have taken off her silver medal. But she’s not a disgrace to @TeamCanada. Expecting AMATEUR athletes to be poised in crushing defeat after sacrificing so much is absurd. If she was an NHLer getting paid millions, that’s different. I feel for her. — @abarek81

In her own words ."Just hard," she said. "We were going for gold."Was the silver medal any consolation?"I mean, yeah," she said. "Once we reflect. But now, not at the moment." I can relate, it hurts to lose after working so hard #heartbreaker #JocelyneLarocque #heatofthemoment — @andywintx

This certainly isn't the first time an emotional reaction has led to medal drama.

Just over a month ago, Team Sweden's captain threw his medal into crowd after losing gold to Canada at the world juniors.

