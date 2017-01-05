A man is facing charges for assaulting a former Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries worker who died last fall under suspicious circumstances.

Four Crowns Inn staff called 911 multiple times over two days in regards to Neepin, the owner told CBC News in November 2016. (CBC)

Joanne Neepin, 42, died on Nov. 7, almost two weeks after she was found unconscious and badly beaten at the Four Crowns Inn (formerly the Lincoln Hotel) on McPhillips Street.

She suffered critical injuries to the head and upper body.

Investigators haven't deemed her death a homicide.

Police confirmed Thursday that a 39-year-old man is facing charges for assault causing bodily harm. The charge stems from an unrelated incident that involved Neepin before she died, police said.

Police wouldn't release any other details. It isn't clear what relationship the accused had with Neepin.

Neepin was born in Gillam, Man. Her mother, Greta Neepin Kirkness, told CBC News last fall Joanne was a "role model" in the community who ran marathons and was an avid dancer.