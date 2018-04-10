'We don't have to suffer in silence': 2-year sentence for unlicensed osteopath who assaulted 5 women

An unlicensed Winnipeg osteopath who sexually assaulted five female clients during osteopathic and athletic therapy treatments was taken directly into custody after being sentenced to two years less a day on Tuesday.

Jim Norris pleaded guilty in December to the five sexual assaults, which occurred between 2012 and 2016.

He was not qualified to offer treatment as an osteopathic manual practitioner, as he had not yet completed his training.

The victims ranged in age from 25 to 45 at the time of the assaults.

"I trusted you as a professional … now I trust no one," said one of the victims in court, while reading a prepared statement. "You took away my chance to be vulnerable again."

The woman, who CBC News is not naming, was the only victim to submit a victim impact statement.

Court heard she has suffered from anxiety and depression since her assault. She said she considered taking her own life after the news came out that Norris had been arrested for sexually assaulting other women.

"I will never forgive myself for not coming forward sooner," she said. "I will live with this guilt forever."

She said she has trouble working, cannot be alone in a room with a man, and now only sees female doctors and other health professionals.

"I am stuck in this nightmare with you," she read. "You have cost me so many missed moments of happiness."

'True plea bargain'

Judge Sandra Chapman said the sentence of two years less a day, which was a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence, was appropriate and "a true plea bargain."

"Your guilty plea is to your credit," she told Norris during Tuesday's sentencing, saying the victims would not be subjected to trial and cross-examination.

I am not asking for your forgiveness, as I don't feel worthy of it. - Jim Norris

Norris was handed five sentences, ranging from four months to six months per victim, which are to be served consecutively.

Josh Weinstein, who represented Norris, said his client is remorseful and has taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty.

Weinstein said Norris was assessed by a psychologist, who deemed him as low risk to reoffend.

In addition to the psychologist's report, 13 letters of support, including letters from a number of women who were former clients of Norris, were submitted to the judge for consideration in sentencing.

Before he was taken into custody, Norris faced two of his victims who were sitting in the gallery and read out an apology.

"I am not asking for your forgiveness, as I don't feel worthy of it," he said.

He offered to speak with them if they wanted to question him about his actions. Both victims were shaking their heads "no" as he spoke.

"This is my fault," Norris read out. "If I could turn back time I would, for all of our sakes."

'We have a voice'

One of the women, who spoke to CBC in January 2017 under the name Jane, was in court for the sentencing.

"I feel better knowing Jim Norris has consequences for his actions," she said. "I think he is exactly where he needs to be right now."

She said she doesn't believe Norris is remorseful for his actions.

"When I did hear him speak in court I was reminded about how methodical and how manipulative he is," she said.

Crown attorney Kyle Parker said that is something he heard from all five victims.

I hope by sharing my story with other people that it shows that it can really happen to anyone at anytime and the more we talk about it, the less it will happen. - 'Jane'

"As he would provide therapeutic treatment, he would explain what he was doing," said Parker

He said in all cases Norris asked the women to be naked or in just underwear. Court heard in a few cases, Norris removed the women's underwear without asking.

Parker said all of the women told him that Norris had an explanation as to why he had to massage their breasts or vaginal area.

Jane said hearing from another victim helped her let go of some of the anger she was carrying from her assault.

"We don't have to suffer in silence and we have a voice," she said.

She said she was hesitant to go to police and report her assault initially because she blamed herself for letting it happen. She said with support from police, victim services and the Crown's office, she now realizes she did nothing wrong.

"I hope by sharing my story with other people that it shows that it can really happen to anyone at anytime and the more we talk about it, the less it will happen."

Norris was also given three years probation following completion of his sentence. He was ordered to have no contact with his victims.

He also faces the possibility of deportation. Norris, who originally came from the United States as a teenager, is a permanent resident of Canada.