Jim Bell has been named as the new CEO of Winnipeg shelter Siloam Mission.

The mission's board of directors announced the appointment on Friday, following a nationwide search.

"With his professional background and demonstrated commitment to his community, the board was able to make Jim the unanimous choice for CEO," board chair Riley Coulter stated in a news release.

Bell, who was a volunteer member of Siloam's capital campaign team, is a chartered professional accountant by trade.

Most recently, he worked in Winnipeg's residential real estate sector after being fired in 2014 from his role as vice-president and chief operating officer for the Blue Bombers football club.

He has served on numerous boards, including those of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and Eastview Community Church.

Bell also ran unsuccessfully for the Conservative Party in the 2015 federal election, losing to the Liberals' MaryAnn Mihychuk in the Kildonan-St. Paul riding.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an iconic organization as Siloam Mission," Bell stated in a news release from Siloam.

"I look forward to implementing the philosophies of servant leadership and empowering the people around me to continue helping our city's most vulnerable citizens."

Bell assumes the duties immediately, taking over from Garry Corbett, who is retiring from the position.

"I can't begin to explain how happy I am to pass over the leadership reigns to Jim," Corbett said.

"His professional and personal attributes reassure me the integrity of Siloam Mission and the dignity of the people we serve are in good hands."