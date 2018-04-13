Jets' whiteout floods downtown despite icy temperatures for Game 2
'We're doing this': Family had to join in party when they heard park opened for kids
At this time of year, Winnipeggers are often fighting against rising floodwaters — but this spring, they're fully responsible for a tsunami sweeping through downtown.
The Winnipeg Jets playoff whiteout has enveloped streets and even a park around Bell MTS Place, far surpassing planners' original expectations.
The inaugural whiteout street party, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Jets and Minnesota Wild Wednesday, packed a maximum capacity of 5,500 at one time into one closed-off block of Donald Street, next to the arena.
So Friday's street party for Game 2 was extended by another city block and into the park behind the Millennium Library. The park is an alcohol-free zone with space for lawn chairs.
Two additional big screens were set up along the extended area.
The family zone was much appreciated by Dan Schmidt and his wife, Lindsay, who arrived early to get front-row seats by the big screen with their three kids: Sadie, four; Jonah, seven; and Sawyer, eight.
"I think it's awesome, this is perfect," Dan said. "We watched the game on Wednesday [on TV] and we wanted to come out but we knew it would be bonkers and we have three little kids. When we heard this opened up, we were right away, 'we're doing this."
Despite the temperature being a tad chilly at –2 C when the game started, the Schmidts didn't mind.
"We put on some layers and put our white shirts on overtop," he said. "And we know the deeper the Jets go [in the playoffs], the warmer it's going to get."
The Jets took the series opener on Wednesday with a comeback 3-2 win inside a ear-shatteringly loud Bell MTS Place.
With the outside crowd on Friday potentially outnumbering the 15,321 inside the arena, the street party just might lay claim to the loudest group of fans.
Not to mention the they could have the distinction of being the most noble.
Queen Elizabeth was there with her honour guard, so of course there must also be a king. That role was filled by Kevin Chabes, who was in a full white Elvis jumpsuit and sideburns.
"It's time for celebration. We're here for fun," he said, adding he hasn't seen any other Elvises. "I always like to be a little different and have some fun. That's what it's about."
The royal theme was also carried by at least one knight and a princess. Other costumes included Star Wars storm troopers, a giant rabbit, a cow, ballerinas, jumpsuits, white wigs aplenty, and hundreds of painted faces.
The series shifts to Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Apr. 15 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.
Notebook:
- Wednesday night's victory was the first playoff win in the current Jets' franchise history.
- The last time a Winnipeg NHL franchise won the first game of a playoff series was April 18, 1992, when the original Jets beat Vancouver 3-2.
- Jets defenceman Joe Morrow scored his first Stanley Cup playoff goal in the third period of Wednesday's Game 1. It was also the game-winning goal — the first game-winning goal of his NHL career. Morrow was acquired by the Jets at the trade deadline from Montreal in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the upcoming 2018 NHL Draft.
- Jets forward Mathieu Perreault left in the second period of Game 1 with an upper-body injury. He didn't play Friday.
- Jets sniper Patrik Laine became the youngest Finland-born player (19 years, 357 days) in NHL history to score a goal in the playoffs, surpassing the Buffalo Sabres' Hannu Virta (20 years, 31 days) who notched his goal in 1983.
- Laine's birthday is April 19. There is no playoff game scheduled that day for the series. Game 5, if necessary, goes April 20 in Winnipeg.