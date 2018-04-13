Jets' whiteout floods downtown despite icy temperatures for Game 2

At this time of year, Winnipeggers are often fighting against rising floodwaters — but this spring, they're fully responsible for a tsunami sweeping through downtown.

The Winnipeg Jets playoff whiteout has enveloped streets and even a park around Bell MTS Place, far surpassing planners' original expectations.

The inaugural whiteout street party, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Jets and Minnesota Wild Wednesday, packed a maximum capacity of 5,500 at one time into one closed-off block of Donald Street, next to the arena.

The Schmidt family arrived early to get front-row seats in the family-friendly zone at the street party, set up at the Millennium Library park. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

So Friday's street party for Game 2 was extended by another city block and into the park behind the Millennium Library. The park is an alcohol-free zone with space for lawn chairs.

Two additional big screens were set up along the extended area.

The family zone was much appreciated by Dan Schmidt and his wife, Lindsay, who arrived early to get front-row seats by the big screen with their three kids: Sadie, four; Jonah, seven; and Sawyer, eight.

Queen Elizabeth II was curious about how Jets fans partied, so she made an appearance at the street party, too. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"I think it's awesome, this is perfect," Dan said. "We watched the game on Wednesday [on TV] and we wanted to come out but we knew it would be bonkers and we have three little kids. When we heard this opened up, we were right away, 'we're doing this."

Despite the temperature being a tad chilly at –2 C when the game started, the Schmidts didn't mind.

"We put on some layers and put our white shirts on overtop," he said. "And we know the deeper the Jets go [in the playoffs], the warmer it's going to get."

Elvis knows where to find a good show, so he came to the whiteout party, too. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The Jets took the series opener on Wednesday with a comeback 3-2 win inside a ear-shatteringly loud Bell MTS Place.

With the outside crowd on Friday potentially outnumbering the 15,321 inside the arena, the street party just might lay claim to the loudest group of fans.

Not to mention the they could have the distinction of being the most noble.

Queen Elizabeth was there with her honour guard, so of course there must also be a king. That role was filled by Kevin Chabes, who was in a full white Elvis jumpsuit and sideburns.

Raffi Babaian, from left, David Emerson and Justin David Ross cheer on the Jets from the whiteout street party on Friday in Winnipeg. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"It's time for celebration. We're here for fun," he said, adding he hasn't seen any other Elvises. "I always like to be a little different and have some fun. That's what it's about."

The royal theme was also carried by at least one knight and a princess. Other costumes included Star Wars storm troopers, a giant rabbit, a cow, ballerinas, jumpsuits, white wigs aplenty, and hundreds of painted faces.

The series shifts to Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Apr. 15 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

Notebook: