Jets and Wild coaches prepare for chess match as playoff puck drop looms

They were fired within hours of each other by the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. They've coached against each other in the American Hockey League and NHL.

Now, Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice and Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau are engaged in another chess match as their teams face off against each other in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.​​

"He knows me as well as I know him. I think I know the way he changes lines and what he does there, and I'm sure he knows my tendencies as well, as far as the coaching aspects goes," Boudreau told reporters Wednesday at Bell MTS Place as both clubs prepared for Game 1 of their opening-round series (Sportsnet, 6 p.m. CT).

"If I'm not on the ball, he'll take advantage of us."

Maurice said every Boudreau-coached team he's ever faced has played a quick game and he's expecting a very straightforward approach from the Wild Wednesday night, especially because Minnesota will be playing without injured defenceman Ryan Suter.

"They do a nice job of playing a simple game. You're going to see that," said Maurice, adding he expects the same from his own club in the playoffs.

"The game actually gets quite a bit simpler. It gets back to just doing the basics really well," Maurice said, noting eight or nine Jets have yet to play a single playoff game.

"The intensity on every movement increases on the ice, but the game itself is probably played in a more simple fashion."

Watch Jets players talk about their excitement:

The Jets and the Minnesota Wild's first-round series begins Wednesday night. 1:56

Winger Patrik Laine is one of the Jets who have yet to see an NHL playoff game.

"I've played in big games before, so I kind of know how to play, but it's still not going to help me, even though I played in the world juniors' final," he said.

Team captain Blake Wheeler said he's looking forward to starting the series in front of a hometown crowd, especially against Winnipeg's closest geographic neighbour in the league.

Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau joked he's happy his team was invited to play Wednesday night. (Bartley Kives/CBC) "Proximity-wise, it's great to have these sort of matchups turn into rivalries in the playoffs. It's really where the bad blood begins. It's going to be a good matchup," he said.

Boudreau said he's well aware the Jets are favoured in the series, by virtue of their regular-season record.

"Well, you'd have to blind not to see it, especially on Canadian TV, everywhere," the Minnesota coach said.

"I'm sure we know where Winnipeg stands and rightfully so — they won nine of out of 10 [at the end of the regular season]. They were second overall in the league. I can see why teams are picking them all," he said.

"We're here. We're playing the game. We're glad we're invited to play, you know. We'll give it our best shot."

More from CBC Manitoba: