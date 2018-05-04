She said yes: Proposal pulled off at Winnipeg Jets whiteout party
'It kind of makes the loss a little bit easier': Groom-to-be
They've watched Jets games together from the moment they started dating, so popping the question in front of thousands of fellow fans seemed like the perfect one-timer.
So she said yes! Congratulations cuz! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGWhiteout?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGWhiteout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSHvsWPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSHvsWPG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> <a href="https://t.co/CPb7t6fMX4">pic.twitter.com/CPb7t6fMX4</a>—@duanenicol
"I had to tell a few lies. I told her we had won a contest and we had to go on stage and answer a Jets skill-testing question," said Skrypnyk, 36.
Skrypnyk told CBC he started planning his proposal to his girlfriend earlier this week and contacted Ace Burpee to see if he could help set it up.
Meixner, 31, didn't see it coming. "I had expressed how stressed out I was all afternoon," she said Thursday night. "I'm on maternity leave so I've been studying all day waiting for the Jets skill-testing question."
The proposal outside Bell MTS Place at the Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party Thursday night went off without a hitch — after Meixner turned around on the stage to see a photo of the couple's kids that said will you marry dad/pop?
"Feeling great about the engagement, crummy about the loss so it kind of makes the loss a little bit easier," added Skrypnyk.
The couple hasn't decided on where the wedding will be yet. Meixner said as long as Mickey Moose is there, it'll be great.