Two of the Winnipeg Jets' star players got a big welcome from students at Grosvenor School on Wednesday.

Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers read The Home Team, the Jets' official children's storybook to Grade 5 students as part of the team's Reading Takes Flight initiative during I Love to Read Month.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine read The Home Team, the Winnipeg Jets' official children's storybook, to Grade 5 students at Grosvenor School on Wednesday afternoon. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The players also signed autographs and posed for photographs. One lucky boy even scored the jersey right off Laine's back, since he wrote to the Jets with reasons why they should visit his school.

"But we have a game on Friday and I have to play. What jersey am I going to use?" Laine jokingly protested as he pulled the dark blue jersey over his head.

Other Jets players visited other schools across Winnipeg on Wednesday.