Round 2 NHL playoff schedule released: Predators first face Winnipeg whiteout on May 1

The whiteout will return to Winnipeg in full force on Tuesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 3, as the Jets face the Nashville Predators at home.

After Toronto was knocked out of the playoffs on Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Jets remain the lone Canadian team in the running.

Round 2 against the No. 1-ranked Predators begins Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. CT. True North Sports and Entertainment and the city are already planning the away-game party in downtown Winnipeg.

Game 2 is also in Nashville before the series returns to Winnipeg for games three and four.

Even though it's on a Thursday, Game 4 won't start until 8:30 p.m. CT.

If pressed to Game 6, they would face off at Bell MTS Place, but a potential Game 7 would be back at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Western Conference 2nd round: No. 1 Nashville vs. No. 2 Winnipeg

Friday, April 27, 7 p.m., Bridgestone Arena (Broadcast on CBC, SN360, TVA Sports, NBCSN/TSN 1290). Sunday, April 29, 6 p.m., Bridgestone Arena (Broadcast on CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN/TSN 1290). Tuesday, May 1, 7 p.m., Bell MTS Place (CBC, TVA Sports, CNBC/TSN 1290) Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m., Bell MTS Place (CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN/TSN 1290) *Saturday, May 5, time TBD, Bridgestone Arena *Monday, May 7, time TBD, Bell MTS Place *Thursday, May 10,time TBD, Bridgestone Arena

*If necessary