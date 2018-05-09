'So much on the line': Jets try to stay calm, enjoy the ride ahead of Game 7 against Preds

The Jets laced up the skates in Winnipeg on Wednesday in what they hope is just the final practice of their second-round playoff series — and not the season — as they head to Tennessee for Game 7 against the Predators.

The team is doing its best to remain calm ahead of the big bout in Nashville Thursday night, said Jets rookie winger and scoring machine Patrik Laine.

"I'm not nervous. It's just a great opportunity and just try to enjoy this game as much as I can," the 19-year-old told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "It's probably going to be nerve-racking for the fans."

The Jets were shut out 4-0 at home Monday in front of a sellout crowd at Bell MTS Place. Another 21,000 fans watched the game outside at the whiteout street party in downtown Winnipeg.

If the Jets win the second-round series, they'll have a shot at the first conference final in the city's history in the league.

But before that happens, Laine said he's focused on treating Game 7 like any other.

"It's just another game for all of us. If you start to think about 'if you don't win you're out' — you can't think about that, or else you're going to be scared on the ice and scared if you do a mistake.… You just have got to be confident and play without fears," he said calmly, though admitting the Jets are preparing for a fight from the Preds.

"So much on the line. It's going to be a tight one."

The Jets finished the regular season with the most home wins (32) in the league, while the Predators had a league-leading 25 wins on the road.

The Jets and Predators have each won twice on the road during the second round, with each taking a couple games by three or four goal leads. Game 1 saw the Jets soar to a 4-1 win in Nashville.

But Jets head coach Paul Maurice predicts fans on both sides can expect a closer game Thursday.

Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien, right of centre, at practice Wednesday. The Jets take on the Predators in a series-ending Game 7 in Nashville Thursday. (CBC)

"My expectation is that tomorrow's game will look much more like Game 2," he said. The Predators won that game 5-4 in overtime.

Despite the pressure, it's "extremely exciting" to get to play in such a big game, said Jets left winger Nikolaj Ehlers, 22.

"This is what we've worked on the last couple years," he said. "It's going to be fun.

"We need to play our game, we need to play the way we have all year, and when we can do that we win games," he added. "I think we've played some really good hockey and tomorrow we've got to do that again."

Maurice said it's no secret both arenas are "emotional" and hard to play in for the away team, though he says he thinks the road team has had it "simpler than maybe the home team" during this round.

He said the final practice of the series Wednesday was about having fun — something he tried to instill long before the Jets' playoff run.

"The important [message] that was delivered all year is to enjoy what we do," he said.

"Enjoy it, the whole part: the nerves before the game, the tension of the game, the excitement of the game. It's such an important thing — you can't be on pins and needles, you've got to feel good."

The team was expected to catch a plane to Nashville Wednesday after practice and will face off against the Predators Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in Bridgestone Arena. The game will be broadcast on CBC TV.