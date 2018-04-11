Logo in Winnipeg Jets locker room promises 'death from above' for playoff opponents

The Winnipeg Jets are promising to rain "death from above" on their playoff opponents, but forward Matt Hendricks says the aggressive new slogan is not intended to have any meaning outside the locker room.

A logo of an airplane fronted by a skull appears in the team's locker room, below the words "drivers wanted" and above the slogan "death from above."

Hendricks, who skated Wednesday morning in a non-contact jersey, said "drivers wanted" came out of practice and the "death from above" follows logically from the club's name.

"The picture is just something we thought was super cool — the skull and the jet helmet and the wings. And then since we're Jets, 'death from above' is kind of, I thought, was pretty neat. That's what it means," Hendricks said Wednesday as his team prepared for Wednesday's opening-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Asked if he thought the message could be considered offensive, Hendricks said he apologizes if anyone finds it insensitive.

"I guess you guys are making more out of it than it is," he said. "It has nothing to do with anything other than the guys in this room."

Matt Hendricks says the Winnipeg Jets' 'death from above' playoff slogan has no meaning outside the dressing room. (Marouane Refak/CBC)

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said the slogan refers to a "technical piece to our game" and doesn't believe there is anything inappropriate about it.

"You clearly have misinterpreted the message," Maurice told a reporter.