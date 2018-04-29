Bell MTS Place opens doors at 5 p.m. for Game 2 whiteout

Even though their team will be half a continent away, Winnipeg Jets fans will once again get the chance to fill their home rink with white sweaters and white noise.

The Jets will open all concessions for the viewing parties at Bell MTS Place, where the game's broadcast will be shown on the rink's four centre-hung scoreboard screens.

For Game 2 in Nashville, which begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, doors to Bell MTS Place will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets went on sale as of 1 p.m. CT for $10 each.

The club has announced proceeds will be used to benefit the True North Youth Foundation, the charitable arm of the Jets and Manitoba Moose.

Fans who attend the viewing parties will receive a "We Are Winnipeg" rally towel and other prize giveaways.