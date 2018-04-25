Skip to Main Content
Bell MTS Place to host whiteout for games in Nashville

Notifications

Bell MTS Place to host whiteout for games in Nashville

Winnipeg Jets invite fans to Bell MTS Place for Whiteout viewing parties for Games 1 and 2 of second-round playoff series on the road in Nashville.

Doors open for Game 1 at 6 p.m. on Friday

CBC News ·
Winnipeg Jets fans will be able to bring the whiteout indoors for viewing parties at Bell MTS Place during Games 1 and 2 of their 2nd-round playoff series on the road against the Nashville Predators. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Even though their team will be half a continent away, Winnipeg Jets fans will once again get the chance to fill their home rink with white sweaters and white noise as the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins on Friday.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced Wednesday it will be hosting Winnipeg whiteout viewing parties at Bell MTS Place for away games during the Jets' series against the Nashville Predators.

For Friday's Game 1, doors will open at 6 p.m. CT, one hour before the opening faceoff in Nashville. The date and time for Game 2 won't be announced until after Game 7 of the first-round series between Toronto and Boston Wednesday night.

Anticipating capacity crowds, the Jets will open all concessions for the viewing parties at Bell MTS Place, where the game's broadcast will be shown on the rink's four centre-hung scoreboard screens.

Tickets for the first two viewing parties will go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. at a cost of $10 each. The club has announced proceeds will be used to benefit the True North Youth Foundation, the charitable arm of the Jets and Manitoba Moose.

Fans who attend the viewing parties will receive a "We Are Winnipeg" rally towel and other prize giveaways.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us