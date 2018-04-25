Bell MTS Place to host whiteout for games in Nashville

Even though their team will be half a continent away, Winnipeg Jets fans will once again get the chance to fill their home rink with white sweaters and white noise as the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins on Friday.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced Wednesday it will be hosting Winnipeg whiteout viewing parties at Bell MTS Place for away games during the Jets' series against the Nashville Predators.

For Friday's Game 1, doors will open at 6 p.m. CT, one hour before the opening faceoff in Nashville. The date and time for Game 2 won't be announced until after Game 7 of the first-round series between Toronto and Boston Wednesday night.

Anticipating capacity crowds, the Jets will open all concessions for the viewing parties at Bell MTS Place, where the game's broadcast will be shown on the rink's four centre-hung scoreboard screens.

Tickets for the first two viewing parties will go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. at a cost of $10 each. The club has announced proceeds will be used to benefit the True North Youth Foundation, the charitable arm of the Jets and Manitoba Moose.

Fans who attend the viewing parties will receive a "We Are Winnipeg" rally towel and other prize giveaways.