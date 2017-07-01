The Winnipeg Jets got their hopeful answer in goal on the first day of NHL free agency.

The Jets landed Steve Mason on a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $4.1 million US. The 29-year-old goalie, at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds, could have a big impact for the Jets.

He said Winnipeg got in touch early Monday afternoon, and things progressed quickly from there.

"I'm just really excited to be a part of an organization that's in the right direction," he said in a conference call Saturday. "I believe that I can be a piece that helps get this team over the hump, here."

Mason said he believes he's at the peak of his career and is ready to be a stable No. 1 goalie.

"I believe that I can be an integral part of helping this team win hockey games," he said from his hometown of Oakville, Ont. "I believe I can come up with the big saves that we will need on any given night, to help us get over the edge here."

Pavelec gone to New York

Winnipeg was plagued by goaltending woes last year with Connor Hellebuyck, most notably, unable to excel in the No. 1 role as the Jets missed the post-season. Mason is coming off a relatively poor year with the Philadelphia Flyers (.908 save percentage), but excelled in the two seasons before that and won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2009.

He's a worthwhile gamble for a team with plenty of talent up front, led by 19-year-old Calder runner-up Patrik Laine.

The Rangers also agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal with veteran goalie Ondrej Pavelec to be the backup to Henrik Lundqvist. Pavelec replaces Antti Raanta, who was traded to Arizona last week.

Pavelec has played his entire career with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise. He had a 3.55 goals-against average last season with a .888 save percentage in eight NHL games.​

It was a busy day for goalies, as Justin Williams also returned to the Carolina Hurricanes on a two-year deal, Nick Bonino joined the Nashville Predators, and Sam Gagner signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

Jets sign D, LW

The Jets also signed defenceman Dmitry Kulikov and left-winger Buddy Robinson.

Kulikov, 28, was signed to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $4,333,333. In 47 games for the Sabres last season, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Russian recorded two goals and five assists.

Robinson, 6-foot-6 and 232 pounds, inked a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $650,000. The 25-year-old split last season between the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks organizations, but spent most of the season playing in the AHL, bringing his totals there to 278 games and 123 points (59G, 64A).

The San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, got in front of free agency concerns down the line by extending Marc-Edouard Vlasic for eight years and goaltender Martin Jones for six years. Both were due for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Penguins sign Matt Hunwick

The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins added veteran defenceman Matt Hunwick on a three-year deal and also signed backup goaltender Antti Niemi as a replacement for Marc-Andre Fleury, who left for Vegas.

The Penguins, however, lost Bonino to Nashville, Trevor Daley to Detroit and Ron Hainsey to Toronto — the latter on a two-year deal with a $3-million annual cap hit. The Leafs also re-signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks.

Canadian teams spent money

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Sam Gagner to a $9.45 million, three-year deal and defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a $6 million, two-year deal. Gagner will count $3.15 million against the cap and Del Zotto $3 million.

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Ron Hainsey to a $6 million, two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3 million.

Add that to the busy Montreal Canadiens, who signed defenseman Karl Alzner to a $23.125 million, five-year deal and made some other moves.