Jets fans share their hopes for the upcoming season
Air Date: Sep 15, 2017 5:29 PM CT
The Winnipeg Jets first pre-season game is on Monday. As players hit the ice for testing, their fans were out to size up what the season might look like.
Weather
Saturday
Showers
10°C
Sunday
Chance of showers
15°C
Monday
Cloudy
18°C
Tuesday
Cloudy
20°C
Wednesday
Chance of showers
20°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Growth fees bring in more than expected, but city can't spend it yet
- Wasagamack First Nation evacuation ends as people prepare to return
- NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine stands by Wab Kinew after his ex-partner speaks about charges
- New law lets agencies working with at-risk kids share information more effectively, province says
- Jets fans share their hopes for the upcoming season
Must Watch
-
Student alleges U of M mishandled sexual harassment complaint against jazz prof Steve Kirby
3:29
A former University of Manitoba jazz student is angry with the way the university handled an internal investigation into Prof. Steve Kirby's conduct, and says it didn't do enough to create a safe environment for female students.
-
Opioid poisoning in Manitoba
2:04
Fewer Manitobans are going to hospital because of opioid use than in the rest of the country, a report released Thursday says, but the new data doesn't show the full picture.
Top News Headlines
- Quebec boy found safe in Ontario, father taken into custody
- U.K. raises threat level to 'critical,' meaning another attack could be imminent
- Muskoka mystery: Disappearance of 4 seniors in late 1990s haunts Ontario's cottage country
- 'I want somebody to pay attention': Do-not-resuscitate requests rarely tracked in Canada
- 'It's disappointing': Man picked for chair of group devoted to advancement of women in workplace
Most Viewed
- 23-year-old shot dead by Winnipeg police
- Mayor wants Senator Lynn Beyak to resign over 'incredibly ignorant' comments
- Homes and cars shot at in Birds Hill, Beausejour, Brokenhead
- Manitobans must pay health premiums or face cuts to services: premier
- No need to tranquilize moose near Investors Group Field, says wildlife biologist
- More than 100 health-care aide positions will be cut as part of WRHA changes, union says
- 13 Manitobans could have obtained phoney degrees, according to CBC investigation
- Jimmy Carter recounts Canadian hospital experience in support of single-payer health system
- 'I feel angry': Paying business vendors cry foul after trade show cancelled
Special Coverage
-
RED LIGHT RACE
Red-light-running senior to challenge ticket with help of forensic traffic engineer
Defence hopes to win case by using physics, human behaviour to prove that 4-second yellow is too short
-
SWITCHED AT BIRTH
No criminal wrongdoing in switched-at-birth cases, Manitoba RCMP say
2 cases of babies being sent home with wrong parents occurred in 1975 at Norway House hospital
-
Absolutely Manitoba
This season, journey into our province's past and future.
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day