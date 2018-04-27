Jets fans give 'Smashville' taste of own medicine as Winnipeg takes on Predators

Not a single skate blade touched the ice in Bell MTS Centre Friday night, but you wouldn't know it from the stream of Jets fans filing in to watch Game 1 against the Predators in Nashville on arena big screens in Winnipeg.

"The fever is on, the city is going crazy over this," Chad Gilbert, decked out in a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume, said calmly while heading into the arena to watch the game. "Hands down, I promise a win tonight."

Chad Gilbert says he had the costume kicking around, so why not throw it on and fit in with the rest of costume-wearing Jets fans. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

The Jets won 4-1 over Nashville in the third period, extending their trend of scoring the first goal in each playoff game this season to six games.

True North Sports & Entertainment invited fans indoors to watch Game 1 after a series of successful street parties downtown in the first round against Minnesota. The Jets ousted the Wild in five games to set up their series against Nashville in the second round.

The puck dropped at Bridgestone Centre at 7 p.m. CT, but in the hours before game time a series of committed fans took bats and sledgehammers to a Dodge Caliber emblazoned with Predator logos.

Jets fans of all ages were getting rowdy on their way into the game. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Carbone Coal Fired Pizza organized the event — a take on a long-standing Predators tradition — outside the restaurant on St. Mary Avenue, and the car was donated by Vikar Chevrolet.

On Wednesday, Nashville fans wheeled a small plane outside Bridgestone Center and destroyed it, so Carbone co-owner Benjamin Bergman wanted to give Jets fans a chance to clapback.

"It's only fair if we do something similar here," Bergman said.

Participants paid $5 to raise funds for KidSport Manitoba — and to send a message to "Smashville" fans watching 2,000 kilometres to the south.

"I just broke the Nashville car, I feel pretty good about it," said Kyra Winfield, said after destroying a headlight and denting the hood of the car with a sledgehammer. "Nashville is going to get a run for their money."

Kyra Winfield takes a whack. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Back at Bell MTS Centre, Brennan Easton, 13, his sister Morgan Easton, 4, and friend Levi Stark were all looking forward to seeing Winnipeg womp Nashville from afar.

Brennan's prediction was Jets heavy-hitters were going to lay down a bruising on the Preds in Game 1.

"Hopefully they'll injure some of the Nashville players to get them out so we can win Round 2," he said.

Morgan Easton, 4, Levi Stark, 14, and Brennan Easton, 13, head into Bell MTS Centre before Game 1. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Stark paused thoughtfully for a moment before saying he thinks the Jets would squeak out a tight win in Nashville Friday night.

"I think it's going to be a pretty close series score-wise," he said. "I just feel like the teams are more evenly matched than our last series."

Morgan stayed out of wild speculations, but Jets fan Derrick Cochrane made his before heading in to the arena to watch the game.

Derrick Cochrane said he expected Bell MTS Centre would get loud during the game as fans watched on big screens. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

"I predict it's going to be a tough series but I think we should go against the best team right away," he said.

For Jets fans who didn't get a chance to make an impression or two on that beat up car, Carbone will wheel the car out for bashing ahead of every home and away game for the rest of the series, Bergman said.