Winnipeg Jets hand out annual awards to Hellebuyck, Hendricks, Enstrom

Three Winnipeg Jets are being honoured by the team for their contributions on and off the ice.

The winners of their regular season year-end awards include goalie Connor Hellebuyck, forward Matt Hendricks and defenceman Toby Enstrom, the team announced Saturday.

Hellebuyck is the winner of the DEKLAB Three Stars Award, presented to the player to garner the most 'Three Stars' of the game honours during the regular season. Hellebuyck, 24, "has been recognized game-after-game for his outstanding play and emergence as one of the best netminders in the NHL," said the Jets.

He boasts outstanding stats for his 43 wins, 2.38 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and six shutouts.

Winnipeg Jets centre Matt Hendricks Is the winner of the Community Service Award. (Ross D. Franklin / The Associated Press)

The Wawanesa Insurance Community Service award goes to Hendricks, who has been in the NHL for 10 years but a Jet for only one. Despite his short time with the Jets, he quickly spearheaded a program called Hendricks' Heroes to recognized Canadian Armed Forces members at Jets games.

"Hendricks has contributed financially to the program and has also dedicated a great deal of time to help make Hendricks' Heroes special for both the honourees and Jets fans," said the team.

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom takes home the Dan Snyder Memorial Award. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Enstrom was presented with the Dan Snyder Memorial award, given to a Jet who "embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed.

Enstrom waived his no-movement clause to help keep most of the team in Winnipeg, and despite injuries that set him back for 60 games in two seasons, "he has been a positive presence in the dressing room and a veteran mentor to the young players on the Jets roster."

The Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild face off for their first playoff game on Wednesday at Bell MTS Place.