Jets and Santa and traffic, oh my! How to navigate downtown Winnipeg Saturday

Air Date: Nov 17, 2017 4:15 PM CT

Jets and Santa and traffic, oh my! How to navigate downtown Winnipeg Saturday1:32

With all that's going on in the downtown area Saturday, getting to and from whichever event you choose could be a challenge. A section of Portage Avenue will be closed to traffic for a good part of the day. CBC traffic reporter Sabrina Carnevale gives you the run down.

