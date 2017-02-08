Coun. Jeff Browaty says he is resigning from his position as chair of Winnipeg's police board after he questioned the need for all city staff to receive education about the legacy of residential schools.

Browaty released a statement on Wednesday, two days after board sent Mayor Brian Bowman a letter requesting the chair be turfed.

The board said he lacks the understanding of First Nations culture, rights, tradition and history that a chair needs in order to build strong relationships with the community.

Browaty's statement

Unfortunately, while I have spoken frankly and from the heart to the Winnipeg Police Board in private, consistent with my position in this statement, they have accepted the recommendation of the Indigenous Council on Policing and have asked Mayor Bowman to remove me as police board chair. For this reason, I am offering my resignation to the mayor.

If there was confusion for what I said in council in December, I have said I am sorry. I meant no harm or offence to any individual or group. In these supposed days of openness and transparency, and continued new and growing taxes, I felt that if training is to be paid for by taxpayers, I wanted to fully know where said funds were coming from and how much it was going to cost. My framing of the issue was less than eloquent, and for that I apologize.

Like many in Winnipeg, my family story is one of immigration. Most immigrant groups have been exposed to racism, bigotry and prejudice. I deplore and oppose all forms of racism. It is for this reason that the bigotry and hate that those of Indigenous descent face today is a blight on us all.

I believe in an inclusive society that respects and treats people fairly and equitably regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, economic status or ability. In a meeting in late December with the Indigenous Liaison Committee of the Police Board, which I felt was very positive, I made a commitment to work with the Indigenous Council on Policing to find ways to reduce the disproportionately high number of Indigenous people involved in the criminal justice system.

Building stronger community relations between the police service and the Indigenous community has to be a priority. I also believe that police need to uphold laws and that they should apply to everyone. The application of the law must be blind to race and gender.

The one item of contention in my meeting with the Indigenous liaison committee was that they took offence to my suggestion that if members of any community break the laws of the land they should be held to account. Shauna Fontaine, co-chair of the committee replied that these weren't "their" laws. The fact is, in Canada we have one set of laws, and they apply to all citizens and visitors equally.

Let me be clear. I have over and over again stated my position that all groups and individuals, no matter race or creed or colour, are equal and should be treated with equal rights under the law and by our community. Clearly I am not as sophisticated as the mayor on Indigenous issues, but I know right from wrong and that is why I serve.

My commitment to take the city's residential school training stands, and I am committed to taking it in March. I love my family. I love my community. I love North Kildonan. I love Winnipeg. I look forward to continuing to serve North Kildonan and all of Winnipeg.