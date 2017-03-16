Winnipeg police have been called many times to the house where Tina Fontaine's cousin, Jeanenne Fontaine, was shot before the home was set on fire.

Const. Jason Michalyshen didn't give a time frame or specifics, but said the North End home on Aberdeen Avenue was visited "numerous times for a variety of matters."

"I'm going to just leave it generic like that. It is a residence familiar to us," he said. "Does that have any bearing on what we're currently dealing with? Maybe, maybe not."

Just three months ago, a 22-year-old man was shot in the lower body during a party at that house. He recovered from the injury, which initially sent him to hospital in unstable condition.

The North End home where Fontaine lived has been visited 'numerous times for a variety of matters,' police say. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Jeanenne Fontaine, 29, was found in the house on Tuesday. The mother of three had been shot in the back of the head, her family said. The house was then deliberately set on fire, according to police.

Fontaine was rushed to hospital but died Wednesday morning, after being taken off life support.

The dead woman was the cousin of Tina Fontaine, the 14-year-old girl whose death helped prompt the public inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women. Her body was recovered from the Red River near the Alexander Docks on Aug. 17, 2014, eight days after she was reported missing. A man has been charged in the case, but has yet to stand trial.

Police would not confirm the exact cause of Jeanenne's death, only saying she was shot in the upper body. Autopsy results are still pending though the cause of death has been attributed to the shooting and injuries from the fire, Michalyshen said.

"There's a lot going on here — a very complex investigation," he said.

Jeanenne's death came two days after another young Indigenous woman was shot dead in the city, but police are not linking the two homicides at this point.

"This [Jeanenne's death] is an investigation unto its own. But, certainly, as investigations unfold, if anything should change, by all means [we would look at that]," Michalyshen said.

'Clearly, we're dealing with a very sad situation here, and we're doing our best to piece it all together and determine what took place.' - Const. Jason Michalyshen

Police wouldn't say whether they believe Jeanenne's slaying was a targeted or a random attack but did say they would be looking into connections to drugs and gangs and the woman's associates.

"The grim reality of violence in our community is drugs and is gangs … and different relationships with individuals. Those are all areas that we're going to be exploring," Michalyshen said.

In a 2015 interview with CBC News, Jeanenne talked about her struggles with drug use and prostitution.

"I'm not getting into the specifics of Ms. Fontaine's background right now. Investigators certainly will look at an individual's background to see if that plays a part or a role into who they associate with.

"Am I in a position to say her past has a direct correlation to her death? No, I can't say that at this point. We have to allow investigators to really dissect every component of this investigation.

"Clearly, we're dealing with a very sad situation here, and we're doing our best to piece it all together and determine what took place."