​Jayson Nickol came home to much fanfare Sunday night.

Friends and family surprised the retired corporal — who tied for bronze at the Invictus Games for golf this weekend in Toronto — at Winnipeg's airport with flags and a hero's welcome sign after patiently waiting for his delayed flight to arrive.

"To win a medal and then to be able to bring it home to Winnipeg is unreal," said Nickol, who went into the games for injured soldiers just wanting to shoot a good round.

Jayson Nickol had a crowd of loved ones cheering for him at Winnipeg's airport Sunday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Nickol, 33, did just that firing a 76, which he said was impressive for the ability he has to compete, but still he admitted the competition was swift. "It was tight down to the end."

Nickol was left badly wounded after getting into a firefight with Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in 2008. The fight changed the Winnipeg man's life forever and left him with a shattered femur after a bullet hit him.

A hero's welcome tonight for retired Cpl. Jayson Nickol. He won bronze at the Invictus Games in Toronto this weekend for golf. #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/flJUL47clO — @AustinGrabish

The injury and emotional damage left Nickol scarred and with post-traumatic stress disorder. That's when he turned to golf for help.

"It just helps you feel more human."

Nickol took home bronze in golf. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Nickol said he left the games feeling inspired by the hundreds of other injured soldiers, some with injuries much worse than his, who came to compete from around the world.

"To see those guys golf, it's just inspiring for anybody let alone for me."

Nickol plans to apply for next year's games, which will be held in Australia. The father of two said even if he didn't make the cut, he'd like to volunteer at the games.