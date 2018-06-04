Crown wants 12-year prison sentence for Winnipeg property developer convicted of cocaine trafficking

Two men convicted of wholesale drug trafficking could face 12 years in prison if federal Crown prosecutors get their way.

In October 2017, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Colleen Suche found Jared Romeo Devloo, 39, and Jason Morris Ong, 32, guilty of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and of being members of a conspiracy to traffic cocaine at a wholesale level.

In October 2017 Jared Devloo was convicted of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and of being a member of a conspiracy to traffic cocaine at a wholesale level. (Jerway Holdings Ltd.) "They were operating at the highest level of cocaine trafficking ... that puts them in the highest range of sentencing," said federal Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer at the sentencing hearing Monday.

During the 2017 trial the Crown successfully argued that the men were wholesale traffickers dealing in kilos of cocaine. And that Devloo found the customers and set the prices and terms of the transactions, while Ong managed the specifics of the deal and dealt with the couriers who would deliver the drug packages.

Devloo is a successful property developer and owner of Jerway Holdings Ltd. — a company that has built a number of homes across the city, including a 30-unit condo in St. Norbert. He was one of the pallbearers for Frank or Franco Nucci, a high-level cocaine dealer with ties to organized crime who was shot to death in Montreal in 2005.

Devloo and Ong were arrested in 2014 as part of Project Distress, an investigation by the Manitoba Integrated Organized Crime Task Force, which included officers with the Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP and Brandon Police Service.

Jason Ong, 32, seen leaving court Monday after his sentencing hearing. He was convicted of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and of being a member of a conspiracy to traffic cocaine at a wholesale level in October 2017. (Lyza Sale/CBC News) Project Distress began in October 2013 and focused on high-level members of drug trafficking cells in Manitoba, with connections to Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. During the 15-month covert investigation, officers used wiretaps to intercept more than 80,000 private conversations. Police seized more than six kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of methamphetamine, and smaller quantities of dilaudid, oxycodone, steriods, percocet and marijuana.

Supporters pack courtroom

Both men were in court but did not speak with one another. Dozens of friends and supporters also packed the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

Kliewer said the court received a number of character references for both men which showed they had many opportunities to make better choices, and did not have to traffic drugs to support their families.

The court heard that Devloo didn't struggle additions or mental health issues, and that neither he nor Ong were driven by poverty.

Jared Devloo, owner of Jerway Holdings Ltd., is a property development company that's built a number of homes in Winnipeg, Including this condominium complex in St Norbert. Devloo was convicted of drug trafficking charges in October 2017. (CBC) "He's a mature and sophisticated individual," Kliewer said of Devloo. "He was running a business. He was building condos. He knew what he was doing."

"He's motivated by greed."

In addition to 12 years in prison, the Crown is asking the court to impose a $213,000 fine on Devloo. Kliewer said that is the amount of money the police agent paid for four kilograms of cocaine during the covert investigation.

"There is no rehabilitative plan that can address the reasons for getting involved," said Kliewer.

The Crown said Ong was also living a double life which he hid well.

"No one in his family had a clue what he was doing," said Kliewer. "This isn't a case where someone was addicted and started selling to support their addiction. But he was motivated by the easy work and the easy money."

Devloo was the leader: Crown

"He demonstrated the highest level of sophistication. And took steps to insulate himself," said Kliewer.

The court heard that during the investigation Devloo met with a man at Cafe 22 — who at the time he didn't know was an agent working with police. During the conversation, Devloo expressed concern the restaurant was wiretapped and spoke quietly and used hand gestures when discussing cocaine trafficking.

Kliewer said the investigation revealed that Devloo was aware of police techniques and took steps to insulate himself behind others, and insisted the agent do the same.

"Never touch anything yourself. Never do anything yourself. Always let someone else do it," said Kliewer.

She said Devloo knew about other cocaine traffickers that were arrested in a different police investigation dubbed Project Sideshow, and that he told the agent that their downfall was that they didn't use PGP technology to encrypt their text messages.

Lawyers for both Devloo and Ong will present their sentencing submissions to the court Monday afternoon.