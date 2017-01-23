It's a record-breaking January in Winnipeg — and not because of the cold.

A stretch of mild weather that significantly shrank the city's monstrous snowbanks and turned roads and sidewalks into a sodden mess also marked the longest January period of above 0 C temperatures since 1873.

And the only reason the record stops there is because no one knows what happened before that. Records only started being kept that year.

Winnipeg's official new record is 67 consecutive hours above freezing. It came to an end at 11 p.m. Sunday, when the mercury dipped to –0.2 C.

The old record of 44 hours was set in January 2002.