Jane Goodall offers children an optimistic future for the environment
Air Date: Sep 28, 2017 5:03 PM CT
Winnipeg is fortunate to have one of the world's leading conservationists visit us this week. Dr. Jane Goodall first set foot in the forests of Tanzania in 1960. Her dream was to live in Africa and observe wildlife. That's when she witnessed chimpanzees in their natural habitat. Eventually becoming one of the world's most prominent and active conservationists. She is head of the Jane Goodall Institute. Its goal, to protect the planet and its most endangered species. CBC Radio's Ismilah Alfa had the chance to speak to her today.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Friday
Sunny
16°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
21°C
Sunday
Chance of showers
18°C
Monday
Chance of showers
15°C
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
12°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Sam Katz says it 'would have been smarter' not to make land deal with police HQ contractor
- 'This is heartbreaking': Foster dad charged after baby boy dies
- Winnipeg mayor calls out Quebec premier over Boeing fight
- Jane Goodall offers children an optimistic future for the environment
- Vehicle found, but Windsor Park man still missing
Must Watch
-
Winnipeg teen's high school football career sidelined after team folds
1:49
Tyler Dykstra switched high schools after his team, the Murdoch MacKay Clansmen, folded because there weren't enough players. A Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association rule prevents him from playing on his new team for a year.
-
Foster father charged with criminal negligence in death of baby boy
1:36
The 22-year-old man was charged with criminal negligence causing death after his 10-month-old foster child died in hospital on Tuesday.
Top News Headlines
- Syrian photographer hopes exposé of 'slaughter' will help build case against Assad regime
- Canada's border agency to start tracking the number of cellphone searches
- Azerbaijan arresting more LGBT people 'day by day,' activist says
- Are we really headed to the moon?
- Liberals bash Boeing but still haven't ruled out Super Hornet purchase
Most Viewed
- Winnipeg firefighter charged with sexually abusing 3 young women
- Man shot by police dies, officer in stable condition
- 3 women sought protection orders against firefighter charged with sexual assault
- Foster father charged with criminal negligence in death of baby boy
- Brandon teens credited with caring for toddler found alone in the rain
- U of M gave positive reference check for former prof accused of sexual harassment: Berklee College
- 'Who's gonna take my word over his?' Winnipeg woman comes forward after firefighter charged with sex assault
- Tent communities pushing into Winnipeg suburbs, but resources haven't followed
- Unique Winnipeg housing co-op struggles to find roommates
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
1 in 7 Manitoba search warrants in study has serious flaws
'There is room for improvement,' Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth says
-
CBC Investigates
Female students allege sexual misconduct against former U of Manitoba jazz prof Steve Kirby
Kirby retired from U of M, now teaching in Boston
-
Absolutely Manitoba
This season, journey into our province's past and future.
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day