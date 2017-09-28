Jane Goodall offers children an optimistic future for the environment

Jane Goodall offers children an optimistic future for the environment5:39

Winnipeg is fortunate to have one of the world's leading conservationists visit us this week. Dr. Jane Goodall first set foot in the forests of Tanzania in 1960. Her dream was to live in Africa and observe wildlife. That's when she witnessed chimpanzees in their natural habitat. Eventually becoming one of the world's most prominent and active conservationists. She is head of the Jane Goodall Institute. Its goal, to protect the planet and its most endangered species. CBC Radio's Ismilah Alfa had the chance to speak to her today.