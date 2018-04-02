Blue Bombers hire defensive coach James Stanley away from Tiger-Cats

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are filling out their front office as they get plans in place for a mini-camp later this month.

The team announced on Monday that it has added James Stanley to the 2018 coaching staff as a defensive assistant. Stanley spent the past five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as defensive backs coach, helping lead players like Delvin Breaux (2014), Emanuel Davis (2015) and Craig Butler (2015) to CFL all-star status.

Prior to his time in Hamilton, Stanley helped the Toronto Argonauts capture the 100th Grey Cup championship as linebackers coach in 2012.

He began his CFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Calgary Stampeders in 2011 but spent 2009 and 2010 in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

The Bombers' three-day mini-camp will take place April 24-26 and feature all quarterbacks on the roster and a mix of first-year CFL players and veterans, as well as some recently acquired players, including receivers Adarius Bowman, Nic Demski, defensive backs Chandler Fenner and Anthony Gaitor, and running back Kienan LaFrance.

Head coach Mike O'Shea will run the camp alongside a few other coaching staff members, including offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice and defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall.