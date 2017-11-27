The next phase of the James Avenue Pumping Station project is on hold for three weeks to allow the city and the developers to hash out their differences over the design.

In 2016, heritage restoration specialists Bryce Alston and Rick Hofer purchased the 106-year-old pumping station from downtown development agency CentreVenture, which had spent 15 years trying to find a buyer for the heritage building.

The developers are spending $20-million on an adaptive reuse of the structure that's taking place in two phases. As part of the first phase, offices have been installed in the pumping station's rafters, preserving heavy machinery below and allowing views of the enormous steam-era equipment.

The second phase calls for the construction of a new 28-unit residential building proposed for the east side of the building, along Waterfront Drive, and a 63-unit mixed-use building proposed for the west side.

Planners rejected a request for a zoning variance for this phase on the basis the parking is inadequate and an elevator shaft is too close to a neighbouring condominium building.

The developers appealed, leading to a hearing before council's property and development committee on Monday, where planners further told the developers they saw no value in allowing views of the pumping station from Waterfront Drive by raising the 28-unit structure on stilts.

The second phase of the James Avenue Pumping Station redevelopment calls for the construction of two new buildings on either side of the heritage structure. The proposed structures are painted black in this model. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Architect Sasa Radulovic of 5468796 Architecture also said he was surprised to learn the city would allow access to the building's main level.

Based on the confusion, the committee voted to hold off on a decision until a special meeting takes place on Dec. 15. Committee chair John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) said he did not have enough information to make an informed decision.

Radulovic said he plans to meet intensively with city planners over the next three weeks to end an impasse over the project. He said the developers have already made eight concessions.

"I think we're creating a great thing for the city," he said, referring to a project that will preserve an old building and create more housing just north of the Exchange District.