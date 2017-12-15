The next phase of James Avenue Pumping Station redevelopment has been given the go-ahead at city hall.

Winnipeg city council's property committee voted Friday at a special meeting to approve an appeal that removes a hurdle in the way of the construction of two new buildings on either side of the downtown heritage structure.

Heritage restoration specialists Bryce Alston and Rick Hofer purchased the 106-year-old pumping station from downtown development agency CentreVenture in 2016, ending a 15-year struggle to find someone willing to both preserve the unique, heavy machinery inside the building as well as find a new, commercially viable use for the old pumping station.

An artist's conception of the James Avenue Pumping Station redevelopment, showing new buildings to the east and west of the heritage structure. (City of Winnipeg)

The developers are spending $20 million on an adaptive reuse of the structure that's taking place in two phases. As part of the first phase, offices have been installed in the pumping station's rafters, preserving the machinery below and allowing views of the enormous steam-era equipment.

The second phase calls for the construction of a new 28-unit residential building proposed for the east side of the building, along Waterfront Drive, and a 63-unit mixed-use building proposed for the west side.

In November, planners rejected a request for a zoning variance for that second phase on the basis the parking is inadequate and an elevator shaft is too close to a neighbouring condominium building.

An appeal hearing held last month was adjourned to allow city planners and the developers to hash out their differences over the design. That appeal hearing concluded Friday with a unanimous approval vote by Couns. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), Matt Allard (St. Boniface) and Shawn Dobson (St. Charles).

Committee chair John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) was absent.