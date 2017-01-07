A man wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder has been caught by police.

Winnipeg police said Saturday they had arrested James Andrew Jewels, 26.

A second suspect remains at large after three people were shot in two robbery incidents Nov. 28.

Benjamin Franklin Traverse, 39, died after being shot in the 400-block of Pritchard Avenue.

That incident was connected to another shooting that same day near Raleigh Street between Glenway Avenue and Foxgrove Avenue in East St. Paul.

Two other victims from the Pritchard Avenue shooting were robbed, police said, then forced into a vehicle and driven to East St. Paul before being shot. The suspects fled the area in the same vehicle, police said.

Police have charged Jewels with two counts each of the following offences: attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with a firearm. Jewels also faces one robbery charge.

He is not facing a murder charge.

Suspect Michael Tylor Fless, 30, is still at large and police say he may be armed and dangerous.

Fless should not be approached. Police say anyone who sees him should call 911.

Fless, 30, is five feet four inches tall, weighs 138 pounds and has a medium build. He is wanted for second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and firearm-related offences.