He went to Canadian Tire to buy an extension cord. But a senior from Thompson, Man., says he left angry and wants an apology for the way he was treated by staff and security guards in the store.

Jack Robinson, 80, said he went to the retailer on Wednesday evening. The Indigenous cultural teacher said he noticed security escorting a young Indigenous man around the store while he shopped for nail clippers, before looking through his bag at the checkout.

Robinson said he recognized the boy as someone he had seen around the northern Manitoba city and asked security about the situation.

"I said to the guy … 'You shouldn't handle anybody like that.' The boy didn't even have a chance to walk around," said Robinson, who says a security guard then started yelling at him.

"He says, 'Well, none of your business.… Get out … you can't have that purchase.'"

Robinson was at the checkout at the time and said he was shocked by the response because he's never been treated that way in a store before. He said a store manager sided with the security guard and also insisted he leave.

"How could people be so disrespectful to another human being?" said Robinson. "I respect everyone else. I would like to have the same courtesy."

He said security staff called the RCMP. Police confirm they were called to the store about an argument between security and a customer.

"Officers attended and spoke to both parties. No offence took place and the situation was resolved," an RCMP spokesperson said, adding that no charges were laid.

Bystander paid for item

Robinson said another man in the line offered to pay for his extension cord and give it to him outside.

That man, Tyler Sylvester, said he was in the store and came across Robinson and security arguing in the lineup. He decided to buy Robinson's item for him because it was clear he did nothing wrong.

"I felt bad for the man," Sylvester said. "It ended up being an arguing match back and forth.… It was quite the show."

Robinson phoned and thanked him on Thursday.

Robinson also received a call from Impact Security, whose guards were at the store, apologizing for the incident and telling him that the guard involved in the incident had been fired.

Robinson says he's glad the company has taken action, but would still like to talk with the manager at the Canadian Tire store.

No comment from security company

CBC News contacted Impact Security for comment but the company hasn't replied. A Canadian Tire spokesperson said in a statement that the matter has been discussed with the security company.

"We have strict protocols and training programs in place to ensure our third-party representatives have a clear understanding of our expectations on how to conduct business and treat our customers with respect," the statement read.

A Canadian Tire spokesperson said in a statement Friday the company has discussed the incident with its security company. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Robinson said the incident has left him both and angry and frustrated. He believes both he and the young man were the victims of racial profiling, something he says he's seen and heard about from other people in the community.

"I've seen it happen so many times," he said. "Why is it happening? Why are they picking on these people?"

He believes staff at stores should be better trained to handle situations like the one he was involved in.

'I didn't do anything wrong': Indigenous senior who was removed from store1:31

Meanwhile, he says he will still shop at Canadian Tire. But he'll be taking witnesses just in case.

"I didn't do anything wrong," he said.

"It does not matter what colour your skin is, you're still a human being," said Robinson. "I like to be treated the same way as other people of other nations."