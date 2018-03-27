'Dad! Dad! I found your brother!': Winnipeg senior meets his long-lost brother for the 1st time

It was 1945, and a pregnant teen was taken into a displaced persons camp in Germany.

One of her children ended up in Israel, the other in Winnipeg — and for decades, they never knew about the other's existence.

Their story is part of the 2016 documentary called Aida's Secrets, coming to Winnipeg's Cinematheque on Thursday.

Izak Sagit was born in that displaced persons camp in Germany, and then sent for adoption in Israel.

He later reconnected with his birth mother, Aida, but never knew anything about his father.

Eventually, Sagit's family tracked his father through war records showing he'd moved to Canada.

And there was one more name in the documents — Shepsele, a brother living in Winnipeg who Sagit didn't know he had.

"The next thing I know, my daughter phones and says, 'Dad! Dad! I found your brother!" said the Winnipeg senior, who now goes by the name Shep Shell.

You can see more of his story in the video above.

Shep Shell will be on hand when the film opens at Cinematheque on Thursday.

Catch Aida's Secrets at Cinematheque beginning March 29 at 7 p.m. or until April 28.