Going under the knife is a nerve-wracking experience no matter how minor the procedure. And surgical patients are justified in their unease.

Studies cited by the Canadian Patient Safety Institute found that more than half of hospital patient safety incidents can be attributed to surgical treatment and care.

Some surgeries are more likely than others to result in medico-legal complications. A review by the Canadian Medical Protective Association revealed that the top five surgical sites involved in medico-legal matters were the uterus, gallbladder, colon, muscles of the chest or abdomen (hernia repair), and breast.

Under sedation, and under the care of trained professionals, there's little a patient can do during the surgery to prevent problems. But there are things patients can do to enhance their safety before they go under.

More than half of hospital patient safety incidents can be attributed to surgical treatment and care. Source: CPSI (CBC News Graphics)

In the weeks or days leading up to surgery, get informed about the procedure and its risks. Find out who will be performing the procedure and look into them. Write down any questions you have before meeting with your doctor or surgeon and feel free to have a patient advocate or family member attend with you.

Ask questions about possible side effects, common complications, and the experience of the person performing the procedure. Take notes during your meetings with medical staff and ask for any reading materials they might suggest on the topic. If you're really not sure surgery is the right choice for you, ask about getting a second opinion.

You should also make sure you are honest with your medical team about your habits and medical history. If you keep important information from them it could result in complications further down the line. It's also important to disclose any related family history of medical problems.

Once you've been admitted the first thing you should do is check your ID bracelet for errors. Before you are sedated you should ask medical staff to confirm what operation you are there for and on which part of the body it will be performed. You can always ask the doctor to mark your body site where the surgery will be done.

Surgery will result in some trauma to your body. Even after minor procedures you can typically expect some pain and inflammation, but if it seems to be abnormal you should report it to a nurse or doctor. It is important to follow the medical team's instructions after the surgery to help prevent infection and any complications.

You can read the Manitoba Institute for Patient Safety's own pre-surgery checklist by clicking here.