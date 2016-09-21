The woman who blew the whistle on financial problems at a provincial agency has been vindicated in her complaint, but says she paid a heavy price for coming forward in the first place.

"I would never advise anyone to be a whistleblower," said Pat Scott, a former finance manager at the now defunct East Side Road Authority (ESRA). "I've suffered a lot and I've paid quite dearly for making that report. I'm hoping the new government will look at ways to better support people that have concerns with systems."

Scott told the CBC News I-Team in June that soon after she was hired as finance manager at ESRA in 2012, she started hearing about irregularities in accounting procedures.

Her complaint ultimately went to the provincial auditor in 2015, who found that four of her five allegations had merit.

"From an ethical point of view, it feels very good that I was right on in what I had identified," she said.

"My findings were upheld by someone as knowledgeable as the provincial auditor."

Scott said after she blew the whistle on accounting problems at the agency, she felt she suffered reprisals for speaking out. She had been moved out of her regular job at ESRA and transferred to a provincial government department. Then, in March 2016, her contract was not renewed.

She is now working in the private sector.

Despite the auditor's findings upholding her complaint, she said the experience of being a whistleblower has been difficult.

"I don't think there can be vindication for the suffering that I've had since I made the report," she said.

In evaluating Scott's complaint, the auditor found:

There were problems with the accounting of the agency's overhead costs.

The chart spelling out who has financial signing authority for ESRA was not updated as required.

Monthly reports on capital assets were often late.

Claims for payment from the federal government for the Manitoba Floodway were often submitted late.

The audit found one of Scott's allegations -- that signing authority at ESRA was restricted to one person -- was not correct.

Scott filed her whistleblower complaint with the provincial ombudsman in March 2015 and the ombudsman transferred the file to the provincial auditor for investigation.

At that point the auditor was already conducting a larger audit of ESRA and those findings were also released in a separate report Tuesday.

The former NDP government created ESRA in 2009 to build an all-season road for remote communities on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

After the Progressive Conservatives were elected last spring, the government announced it was dissolving ESRA and transferring its operations to the provincial infrastructure department.





