Sweeping changes to the Family Law Act meant to extract millions of dollars in overdue child support payments from Manitoba deadbeats never happened and now parents are feeling the pinch.

What's more, the amount of arrears owed by debtors as reported by the Maintenance Enforcement Program has ballooned to $66.8 million. That's an increase of almost $9 million in just 1½ years compared to numbers previously reported by CBC News.

Claire Mondor's ex owes her more than $51,848 in child support payments and until she was in a new relationship, her kids missed out on field trips because there simply was not enough money to cover expenses.

"It was really tough." she said. "As a mom, you want to give your kids everything, and I couldn't give them anything at that point."

The province's enforcement program was only able to extract two payments of $100 each from him, she said.

"They are not helpful," she said. "To me, it's just been kind of like a joke. I feel my children's lives weren't important enough to enforce a payment from him."

Bill 33, the proposed Family Law Reform Act, was supposed to give greater powers to the Manitoba Maintenance Enforcement Program, but it died when the provincial election was called. One of the bill's key promises was to publish names and photos of child support scofflaws online.

"I think they should put the deadbeat fathers up so everyone can see them," Mondor said. "They can be humiliated and feel the pain that their children had to for not being able to do everything that they needed to do as children."

The bill also proposed withholding hunting/fishing licences, collecting security deposits, allowing children to apply for support directly and collecting court costs.

"I would love that," Mondor said. "It would have been nice if some of them would have passed or something would have been done, but it appears that again, nothing."

Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson won't commit to the changes in the bill. She declined an interview but emailed a statement .

"Our government recognizes the importance of ensuring parents fulfil their financial obligations to their families and children," the email says. "The Maintenance Enforcement Program continues to review processes and work with reciprocating partners to improve the collection of support payments. We are currently exploring opportunities to strengthen existing legislation."

Andrew Swan, the NDP justice critic, said he spoke with Stefanson about the deadbeat bill in June.

"I'm hoping in the spirit of non-partisanship and the benefit of families that she will bring back a bill very soon, a bill very similar to what was hanging around when the election was called," Swan said.

The bill was proposed following extensive consultations with the bar association, family lawyers and the public, he said.

Swan believes making it more difficult for deadbeats to get provincial services and licences would have been a helpful tool to put pressure on them.

"If you want to go out and bag a moose, you better make sure you have taken care of your family obligations," he said. "There was also provisions in here to stop people from getting an enhanced identification card, because if you want to go to Disney World? Well, you should make sure that you pay the support that you are required to pay your family."

As for the old bill's plan to name and shame the province's worst deadbeats, Swan said that's a last-case scenario.

"There are some individuals who are notorious," Swan said. "Who repeatedly quit their jobs, who have assets, who sometimes flaunt that."

Taken as a whole, he said the measures the bill would have brought in would have strengthened the system and allowed enforcers to "go after a small but a frustrating number of people."

"I wish it would change," said Mondor. "It's not a helpful program. It has done nothing, absolutely nothing."

