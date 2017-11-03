California's Kathy Rae Huffman took a deep dive into Winnipeg's experimental video archives last year, and from them, has pulled a major exhibition of female artists from across the Prairies, set to open Friday night.

"I didn't come here with that in mind," said Huffman. "I was invited to come and look through the archives, and I have a long history working with artists and video, so I was really excited for the chance to see new pieces and meet new artists."

The Video Pool Media Arts Centre in Winnipeg's Exchange District invited Huffman to do a residency and examine their archives — thousands of different-sized tapes, some with handwritten labels, stacked to the ceiling in a small storage room in the art centre's office.

In 2016, Huffman pored over their contents.

"It was amazing, the number of women that were working here early," she said. "Experimental film can be quite long, kind of tedious-looking sometimes. These works are quite short … I think they're relaxing. A lot of the work is funny."

It took a year to secure funding and compile 19 works from 21 different artists spanning 25 years. On Friday, Isolated Landscapes will be revealed to the public.

Curator Kathy Rae Huffman (left) looks over tapes at Video Pool's archives with assistant curator Jennifer Smith. (CBC)

Jennifer Smith is the assistant curator of the show and the distribution manager for Video Pool, a centre that has spent decades helping artists create and preserve media art projects.

Isolated Landscapes is the first time Video Pool has "really celebrated the way women have worked for decades in the Prairies," said Smith.

The videos in the exhibition were created between 1984 and 2009 by women living on the Prairies or women who grew up in central Canada, and the show will be presented in two halves.

On Friday, viewers will see films from 1984 to 1999, and mid-month the exhibition will switch to films from 2000 to 2009.

Live performances from female artists who work with video are also planned from Nov. 17 to 19.

"It's a really different focus from what we've done in the past," said Smith. "It'll be things you really never see on TV. Things you would never see in a movie theatre. It's really about contemporary art practices, but the form that it's made in is video."

Nicole Shimonek's 1999 video work Line will appear in the first half of the exhibition.

"I was surprised because … I often thought it was a more personal piece and not so much one that would be shown anywhere," she said.

"It's an artwork of myself writing the words, 'What are you going to do now?' on a chalkboard, and then, there's a narration between an older me and a friend talking over the video about, 'What am I going to do now?'"

Nicole Shimonek’s 1999 video work Line will appear in the first half of the exhibition, Isolated Landscapes. (CBC)

Shimonek made the video as she was graduating from university. The year before, she had finished a workshop for women at Video Pool that focused on audio.

"I was really lucky because my predecessors, both men and women, at Video Pool and also in the University [of Manitoba] were having a real push for women to be involved in media arts," she said.

One professor in particular, she said, "gave us the sense there was a history of women making video work and there was a culture of women making video work that is really important."

Said she made Line specifically to show how a single experience can be translated and re-interpreted using video.

Now, Shimonek works primarily in sculpture, drawing and graphic design.

Huffman says the exhibition draws on a wide diversity of artists, including 2017 Sobey Art Award nominee Divya Mehra.

"They span three or four generations, so we have artists like Reva Stone and Sharon Alward, who are among the early artists who worked in video in this community and some early artists as well who are still beginning," she said. "I think Shawna Dempsey and Lorri Millan's works are great. I chose a work called Calamity, which I happened to think was pretty funny."

Video Pool has also partnered with VUCAVU.com to host the exhibition online for two months so that the works are accessible for free, worldwide.

Isolated Landscapes runs from Nov. 3 to Dec. 1.