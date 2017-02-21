In a show of solidarity, the heads of transit unions from across Canada are expected to attend a funeral service Tuesday for the Winnipeg Transit bus driver who was stabbed to death on the job a week ago.

Coworkers, friends, family and members of the public will gather to honour Irvine Fraser, 58, on Tuesday afternoon at Calvary Temple in downtown Winnipeg.

"This was just a working person doing their job," said John Callahan, president of local 1505 of the Amalgamated Transit Union. "It was totally unnecessary for this person to die."

Fraser is survived by his wife, Wanda McPhee, a son and granddaughter. He and his wife lost their daughter, Kiesha, a few years ago. "He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered," reads an obituary for Fraser published by Cropo Funeral Chapel.

Two GoFundMe accounts in Fraser's name have raised more than $36,000 to help support his family and cover funeral expenses. Colleagues described Fraser as a popular guy who planned to retire next year.

Fraser, who was known to friends as Jubal, was killed Feb. 14 after getting to his last stop on Route 170 at the University of Manitoba.

The bus driver asked the sole passenger remaining on the bus to leave multiple times, then a fight broke out and the passenger stabbed Fraser, police said. He later died in hospital and a man arrested nearby was charged with second-degree murder.

All buses in the city on Tuesday will pull over and hold a moment of silence at 1 p.m. to honour Fraser. The vehicles will also change their signs to the message "Rest in Peace 521," for their slain colleague.

Callahan expects many Winnipeg Transit drivers to attend Fraser's funeral. He described camaraderie between drivers as a brotherhood.

"I know there's a lot that say they want to attend. Of course, there's those that can't attend because of their work," he said.

'This should never happen again'

Fraser's death has prompted a discussion about the safety of Winnipeg Transit operators, who say they are frequently the victims of harassment and abuse on the job.

Hundreds of Winnipeg Transit workers gathered last week at at city hall, demanding changes to improve safety on buses. (CBC)

"It's something that we've been talking about for years already," Callahan said. "I'm hoping that everyone will come together and realize that bus safety for bus operators and the riding public should be a priority."

Before the funeral Tuesday, the union president is meeting with Coun. Marty Morantz (Charleswood–Tuxedo–Whyte Ridge), Winnipeg's chief transportation and utilities officer Dave Wardrop, and Winnipeg Transit's acting director Greg Ewankiw to talk about bus safety.

Callahan has advocated for installing plastic shields around drivers and special emergency exits to the left of the driver's seat. Such a redesign would require financial help from all three levels of government, he said.

"This should never happen again," Callahan said. "The public support has been really huge. It's been overwhelming ... I hope the support continues and we have a safer transit system for everybody to enjoy."

The funeral service starts at 1 p.m. CT at Calvary Temple, located at 440 Hargrave St. It follows a viewing scheduled to begin at noon. Pastor Bruce Martin is officiating.